Biocept Provides Update on COVID-19 Testing with More than 80,000 Samples Received

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic tests and services for physicians treating patients with cancer, announces an update on its COVID-19 testing with more than 80,000 samples received to date for processing through its RT-PCR technology at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity molecular laboratory.

"We have gained momentum in testing for the COVID-19 virus, with approximately 30,000 sample received during the past three weeks alone, and are continually adding more equipment and human resources to accommodate additional growth and peak daily sample volume," said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. "I'm proud of our team for their dedication to the fight against the pandemic and continuing to provide the vast majority of COVID-19 test results to our healthcare provider customers within 48 hours of receiving a sample."

"Performing highly accurate RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 will be an important aspect of our business for the near future as a third wave of the virus sweeps across the country," he added.

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, please visit www.biocept.com.

