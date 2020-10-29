PopReach to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 5th

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, today announced that CEO Jon Walsh will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 5th.

DATE: November 5th, 2020

TIME: 11:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2HDdBgd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Recent Company Highlights

July 8, 2020 – Commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 Issuer.

– Commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 Issuer. August 24, 2020 – Reported Second Quarter 2020 revenue of US$4.9 million , representing year-over-year growth of 12.1%, and Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.5 million .

– Reported Second Quarter 2020 revenue of , representing year-over-year growth of 12.1%, and Adjusted EBITDA of . October 2, 2020 – Closed US$7.5 million debt refinancing facility with a leading Canadian Schedule I Bank.

– Closed debt refinancing facility with a leading Canadian Schedule I Bank. October 5, 2020 – Company shares begin trading on OTCQX® Best Market.

– Company shares begin trading on OTCQX® Best Market. October 15, 2020 – Announced a strategic investment by eWTP Tech Innovation Fund LP, the global investment arm of Alibaba Group.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play mobile game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The Company has acquired 12 successful game franchises competing mainly in the North American game market, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. The Company's games are enjoyed by over 1.2 million unique players a month. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 120 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Bangalore.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popreach-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-november-5th-301162541.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com