  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Agilent to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Presentation, Sets Date for Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting

October 29, 2020 | About: NYSE:A +0.35%


Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release fourth-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Monday, Nov. 23. The company will host a live webcast of its investor conference call in listen-only mode on the same day.



The company will also host an Analyst and Investor meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The meeting, which will be conducted in a virtual format, will include presentations by Agilent’s senior management team on the company’s long-range strategies for accelerating revenue growth and shareholder value creation. The meeting will include a live question and answer session following the presentations.



Details for both webcasts:



Agilent Fourth-Quarter Earnings Webcast


Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time



Agilent 2020 Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting


Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 7 a.m. Pacific time



Links to the events will be provided in the “[url="]News+%26amp%3B+Events+--+Events[/url]” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. The webcasts will remain on the company site for 90 days.



About Agilent Technologies



Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at [url="]www.agilent.com[/url]. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent [url="]Newsroom[/url]. Follow Agilent on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], and [url="]Facebook[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029006097/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)