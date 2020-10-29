Valmet Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses at CMPC Plant to Provide Remote Support

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Valmet, a leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, has deployed Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses at an industrial plant of CMPC, a leading South American pulp and paper company, to provide remote support between specialists and employees. TotalPower Brazil, the Company's primary distributor in the region, was responsible for securing the Valmet account.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, CMPC scheduled a 10-day maintenance shutdown at its Guaíbal plant in Brazil, implementing a strict prevention protocol for COVID-19 and employing solutions that could remotely address some of the plant's operational demands. Vuzix augmented reality smart glasses were used during the shutdown, enabling detailed analysis by Valmet specialists without their physical presence on-premises being necessary. The specialists were able to perform the maintenance process more safely but also very effectively, since the device cameras clearly displayed the situations to be addressed by the technician at the industrial site with precision. According to the director general of CMPC, Maurício Harger, use of the technology was highly successful during the shutdown, which brought together more than 2,400 people and 74 supplier companies. Shortly after the shutdown, the plant reached a historic record for pulp production. A video discussing the shutdown operation can be viewed here.

"The smart glasses were an excellent tool, as they brought us the comfort of having the assistance of trained Valmet specialists in real time, without them leaving the house. On the same day, for example, a technical assistance manager, who was providing remote support, attended a CMPC unit in Guaíba and another in Santa Fé, Chile. This was only possible due to the remote support enabled by smart glasses," said Mr. Harger.

"The versatility of our M400 Smart Glasses continues to drive customer demand across a wide range of industry verticals, and the stunning 4K video stream provided by the unit's camera and powerful XR1 CPU has proven to be a distinct competitive advantage for us in most use cases," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field.

