Early Response To Amazon Web Services And Loop Insights Showcase Of Loop Venue Tracing Solution To Global Audience Indicates Great Success; Loop Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that early response from its interactive webinar with Amazon Web Services to showcase the Company's Venue Tracing Solution to a global audience on October 29th is indicating great success.



THE EVENT – MAXIMUM ATTENDANCE OF 1,000 ACHIEVED

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Principal Solutions Architect Mike Apted and Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson co-hosted the event to provide invitees with a first hand and interactive experience of Loop's End-To-End Venue Tracing Platform.

The webinar was an open invitation to AWS and Loop partners from around the world from industries including but not limited to:

Airlines

Venue Owners

Sports & Entertainment Enterprises

Professional Sports Teams

Telecom

Government

The webinar achieved its maximum attendance of 1,000 viewers, with more than 88% of viewers remaining engaged through to the end of the final Q&A segment.

THE RESPONSE – OVERWHELMING DIRECT INQUIRIES SPANNING THE WORLD

The presentation ended at approximately 1:15 PM EST, and by 8:00 PM EST Loop had received over 100 direct inquiries from enterprise-level attendees spanning many different industries and countries. Loop Insights anticipates many more direct inquiries to be received in the coming days.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, "We knew going into the webinar that interest in our Contactless Platform and Solutions was very high given the high-level nature of clients we had already announced leading up to it. These attendees, many of whom represent household name entities, were looking to us for solutions that can protect people, instill confidence in their customers and get their enterprises moving once again. Nonetheless, the response to the demonstration of our Contactless Venue Tracing Platform was simply incredible and even surpassed our expectations. We are optimistic that Loop Insights is establishing an identity as a global force in the contactless space and believe the responses will lead to significant business for Loop. We can't thank Amazon Web Services enough for their continued support and partnership."

EVENT BUILDS ON AMAZON APPOINTMENT OF LOOP INSIGHTS TO PREFERRED PARTNER NETWORK INCLUDING 90% OF FORTUNE 100

On June 8, 2020, Loop was accepted into Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN), the global partner program for leading technology businesses from which more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies source their solutions and services.

Some of the benefits of the APN include networking opportunities to gain access to hundreds of ongoing AWS portfolios, as well as co-development projects and continued AWS resources that support product development, marketing, and sales.

With many, if not most AWS business accounts facing significant economic challenges requiring solutions that can safely and effectively re-start normalized operations and financial recovery, Loop's APN status in conjunction with AWS position as a trusted source of solutions is expected to create continued significant interested in Loop's Venue Tracing Platform.

LOOP INSIGHT VENUE TRACING PLATFORM IS BUILT AND SUPPORTED BY AWS CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE

Loop's Venue Tracing platform is clearly gaining recognition and third-party validation, including implementations with:

Major Las Vegas Hospitality Chains

University of Houston;

NCAA #VegasBubble; and

Most recently being accepted into the TELUS IoT Marketplace as "one of the most advanced IoT business solutions in the world”

Watch the Webinar Here: www.vimeo.com/473626603

LOOP RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

Loop is also pleased to announce that it has secured The Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility for its shares traded in the United States under the symbol RAMCF. The Company's common shares traded on the OTC Market in the United States, under the symbol "RAMCF" are Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible, effective October 29, 2020. The DTC will facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States.

Rob Anson stated, "We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility. Loop is registering its shares with DTC as a fundamental step towards establishing the Company with the American investment community. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms. The DTC's electronic settlement of our shares is critical to having an effective market."

This press release is available on the Loop Insights Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc. LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.