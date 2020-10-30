  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

HighPoint Resources Announces Completion of Reverse Stock Split

October 30, 2020 | About: HPR -17.9%

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (the "Company") (: HPR) today announced the completion of the Company’s 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its common stock. The reverse split became effective at 12:02 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2020 and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange at the market open today. As a result of the reverse stock split, every fifty pre-split shares of common stock outstanding has become one share of post-split common stock. Fractional shares that resulted from the reverse stock split were canceled and stockholders who would have otherwise held fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split will be entitled to receive cash in lieu of such fractional shares.

The trading symbol for the Company’s common stock remains “HPR” and the new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split is 43114K 207.

ABOUT HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

HighPoint Resources Corporation (: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about the Company may be found on its website at www.hpres.com.

Company contact: Larry C. Busnardo, Vice President, Investor Relations, 303-312-8514

ti?nf=ODA3NjUyNCMzODAxNTIxIzIwMDgyMjM=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
Momentum
High FCF-M2
6
Best one1
all 2019Feb26
Best one
all 2019Feb25
Nice
han
*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)