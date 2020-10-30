2021 Jeep® Gladiator Willys Debuts with Unique Content and Increased Capability

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

New 2021 Jeep ® Gladiator Willys debuts featuring a limited-slip rear differential, rock rails, aggressive 32-inch mud terrain tires and a rugged look with black accents

Gladiator Willys available on Sport and Sport S model

Jeep Gladiator Willys available now

The Jeep® brand is introducing a new edition of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator in the form of the Willys models, delivering a new level of personalized content for a distinct appearance that is combined with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

"Building on the widely popular Wrangler Willys, we're thrilled to announce the Willys model is joining the Gladiator lineup as another way for Jeep to connect with our customers," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - North America. "Gladiator Willys models harken back to the original Jeep lineup while offering an aggressive look and additional increased capability."

Jeep Gladiator Willys models are available for ordering and in Jeep showrooms now.

Jeep Gladiator Willys

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator lineup is bolstered by the addition of the Willys edition and marks the first time it is available on Gladiator. The Gladiator Willys edition features a limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon cab rock rails and shocks, and 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud terrain tires. These features, combined with Jeep's Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, bolster the Gladiator Willys' off-road capability.

This added capability is highlighted by a rugged appearance. Special exterior design cues feature a Willys hood decal, heritage 4WD tailgate decal, unique black 17-inch aluminum wheels with gray pad print and a gloss black sport grille. All-weather slush mats are also standard. The Sport S based Gladiator Willys also includes standard Technology Group with 7-inch radio with connective services and Convenience Group.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.

Equipped with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.

The Gladiator Willys edition is available in eight colors: Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Firecracker Red, White, Hydro Blue and Snazzberry.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys has a starting MSRP of $35,265 (plus $1,495 destination) and is available now.

Jeep Brand

Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

