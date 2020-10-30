Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)





Distribution Period















October 2020







Distribution Amount Per Share















$0.0625

















































Percentage















































Make up of







































Total







Total































Percentage







Cumulative







Cumulative































Make up of







Distributions







Distributions























Current







Current







Fiscal Year







Fiscal Year























Distribution







Distribution







to Date







to Date















Net Investment Income















$0.0419







67.0%







$0.6594







97.0%















Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains







$0.0000







0.0%







$0.0000







0.0%















Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains







$0.0000







0.0%







$0.0000







0.0%















Return of Capital















$0.0206







33.0%







$0.0206







3.0%















Total per Common Share















$0.0625







100.0%







$0.6800







100.0%













Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE: PHD) today reported sources of distribution for October and this fiscal year to date.The following table sets forth estimates of the character of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: Net Investment Income; Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains; Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains or Return of Capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.Investors should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.The fund estimates that a portion of the distribution does not represent income or realized capital gains. Therefore, such portion of the distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur when some or all of the money invested in the fund is returned to the investor. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the fund's investment performance and should not be considered "yield" or "income."The amounts and sources of distributions reported under the notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. The fund will provide investors with a Form(s) 1099 for the calendar year that explains how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is a closed-end investment company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol PHD.Amundi Pioneer is the U.S. business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Our long history of proprietary research, robust risk management, disciplined investment processes, and strong client relationships has made Amundi Pioneer an investment adviser of choice among leading institutional and individual investors worldwide. Amundi Pioneer had approximately $85 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020.Source IPE “Top 500 asset managers” published in June 2020 and based on AUM as of end December 2019.Visit [url="]amundipioneer.com%2Fus[/url] for more information.Follow us on [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famundi-pioneer[/url] and [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Famundipioneer[/url].Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc., Member SIPC©2020 Amundi Pioneer Asset Management

