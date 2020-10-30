  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Nicholas Kitonyi
Nicholas Kitonyi
Articles (350)  | Author's Website |

Are These Midstream Oil and Gas Stocks Undervalued?

These 3 stocks trade at very low price-earnings ratios

October 30, 2020 | About: MMP +0.06% PSXP -3.85% SHLX -5.2%

The oil and gas market has experienced a turbulent period over the last six months. Oil prices have plunged despite continuous production cuts by OPEC. At the time of writing, Brent Crude oil traded at about $37 per barrel while the U.S. Light Crude oil price oscillated around $35.

The decline in oil prices affects all players in the supply chain, and midstream companies have not been spared. Some of them are trading at incredible valuation multiples, which make them interesting from a value perspective. However, it is also good to note that low prices can be perilous value traps, which investors need to be aware of.

Here are three midstream oil stocks that could be relatively undervalued or potential value traps.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Shares of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP) are down more than 43% this year. The company announced its most recent quarterly results on Friday before the market opened, topping analysts' earnings and revenue projections.

There was no significant movement in the stock after the earnings announcement.

5cf1aa15cfe1056a247ddcdc9ad4e558.png

Shares of the company now trade at a trailing price-earnings ratio of 8.27, which technically undervalued the stock based on the Peter Lynch earnings line.

However, with a forward 12-month price-earnings ratio of 8.31, the stock could be overvalued. When we factor in the expected earnings growth for the next five years, the company's PEG ratio of more than 1,150 suggests that this could be a value trap. The company's top line and bottom line decreased in the most recent quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Phillips 66 Partners

Shares of Phillip 66 Partners L.P. (NYSE:PSXP) trade at an incredible trailing price-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company's stock is down more than 60% this year following Friday's post-earnings slide of 3.85%. This implies that Phillip 66 Partners could be massively undervalued based on the Peter Lynch earnings line.

8d9edb5a082e93afb4136f1fb103f9d7.png

The company's third-quarter loss of 1 cent per share was better than the expected loss of 79 cents per share. However, the top line of $16.3 billion missed expectations of $17.2 billion. The company's forward price-earnings ratio of 6.42 indicates the stock could be overvalued in the short term. The PEG ratio of 2.68 suggests that it might not be a value trap. However, the upside potential based on its current trailing price-earnings ratio could be massively overstated.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) fell more than 5% on Friday following the announcement of its most recent quarterly results. The company's market value is now down nearly 60% this year after a sustained period of decline.

23aa10223ac7f6cd00b45c77bfa25966.png

In the unaudited third-quarter results released on Friday morning, Shell Midstream posted net income attributable to partners of $135 million, down from $141 million reported in the same period a year ago.

The company's current price per share values the stock at 5.97 in the price-earnings ratio, which again suggests a potential case of undervaluation. Its forward price-earnings ratio of 5.38 indicates that the stock could be modestly undervalued in the short term.

Disclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Nicholas Kitonyi
Nicholas is the founder of CAGR Value. He is a financial analyst with extensive experience in investment research and stock market analysis. His analysis has been featured on several research sites.

Nicholas has solid knowledge of both U.S. and European markets. His investment style is focused on undervalued plays and growth stocks. Nicholas classifies himself as a swing trader and likes to trade GBP/USD, gold and FTSE 100, among other liquid instruments.

Visit Nicholas Kitonyi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Nicholas Kitonyi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)