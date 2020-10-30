US Indexes Post Losses for October

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,501.60 on Friday with a loss of 157.51 points or -0.59%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,269.96 for a loss of 40.15 points or -1.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 10,911.59 for a loss of 274.00 points or -2.45%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 38.22 with a gain of 0.63 points or 1.68%.

For the week, the S&P 500 was down 5.6%, the Dow Jones was down 6.5% and the Nasdaq was down 5.5%. For the month, the S&P 500 was down 2.8%, the Dow Jones was down 4.6% and the Nasdaq was down 2.3%. For the year, the S&P 500 is up 1.21%, the Nasdaq is up 21.6% and the Dow Jones is down 6.59%.

Friday's market movers

The major U.S. indexes were down heavily in the last week of October and posted losses for the month. A second coronavirus wave and no new government stimulus were key detractors. Earnings continued to roll in, with over one-third of the S&P 500 reporting this week. Friday's earnings calendar included:

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI): Revenue of $323.2 million increased 0.3% year over year. Third-quarter GAAP earnings per share were 12 cents and non-GAAP earnings were 16 cents.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX): Revenue of $24.45 billion decreased 32.3% year over year and missed estimates by $1.89 billion. A third-quarter GAAP loss of 12 cents per share beat estimates by 25 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents beat estimates by 38 cents.

Exxon (NYSE:XOM): Revenue of $46.2 billion decreased 29.0% year over year and missed estimates by $2.16 billion. A third-quarter GAAP loss of 15 cents per share beat estimates by 11 cents and a non-GAAP loss of 18 cents beat estimates by 6 cents.

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

Personal income increased 0.9% in September following a decrease of 2.5%. Personal spending increased 1.4% following an increase of 1%.

The PCE Price Index increased 1.4% year over year.

The Core PCE Price Index excluding food and energy increased 1.5% year over year.

The Chicago PMI decreased to 61.1 from 62.4.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 81.8 in October from 80.4.

The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed nine new rigs in the U.S., three new rigs in Canada and a decrease of 45 rigs internationally.

Across the board Friday:

Energy led gains and technology led losses.

Acadia Healthcare Co. (NASDAQ:ACHC) +23.02%

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) -21.14%

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) +3.80%

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -6.31%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,538.48 for a loss of 23.10 points or -1.48%. The S&P 600 closed at 876.59 for a loss of 12.07 points or -1.36%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 10,805.39 for a loss of 194.42 points or -1.77%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,048.73 for a loss of 31.00 points or -0.44%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,900.18 for a loss of 15.26 points or -0.80%; the S&P 100 at 1,507.65 for a loss of 22.63 points or -1.48%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,052.94 for a loss of 297.80 points or -2.62%; the Russell 3000 at 1,923.70 for a loss of 26.43 points or -1.36%; the Russell 1000 at 1,825.67 for a loss of 24.94 points or -1.35%; the Wilshire 5000 at 33,579.41 for a loss of 459.60 points or -1.35%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 593.08 for a loss of 0.26 points or -0.044%.

