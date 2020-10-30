John Rogers Comments on Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

We also added a position in a special purpose acquisition company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE:PSTH) in the quarter. This SPAC is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of making mergers and acquisitions run by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio).
From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Focus Fund third-quarter 2020 commentary.
We also added a position in a special purpose acquisition company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE:PSTH) in the quarter. This SPAC is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of making mergers and acquisitions run by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio).