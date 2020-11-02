  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GP Strategies to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

November 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:GPX -5.58%

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 2, 2020

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In conjunction with the release, GP Strategies has scheduled an investor conference call and webcast that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Prepared remarks regarding the company's financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with GP Strategies' executive management team.

The conference call may be accessed via webcast at:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/gpx201105.html or by calling +1 (833) 535-2204 within the US, or +1 (412) 902-6747 internationally, and requesting the "GP Strategies Conference." The presentation slides broadcast via the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of GP Strategies' website the morning of the call. Participants must be logged in via telephone to submit a question to management during the call. Participants may optionally pre-register for the webcast at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149048/db1754fc58.

The webcast will be archived on the Investors section of GP Strategies' website and will remain available for 90 days. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week and may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10149048.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, and other commercial and government customers.

© 2020 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved. GP Strategies and GP Strategies with logo design are registered trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

GP Strategies Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/GP Strategies Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gp-strategies-to-report-third-quarter-2020-results-on-november-5-2020-301164637.html

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation


