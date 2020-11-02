  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2869) 

Clorox Shares Gain on Strongest Sales Growth in More Than 2 Decades

Company reports 1st-quarter 2021 results, raises guidance

November 02, 2020 | About: CLX +5.31%

As the Covid-19 pandemic has caused consumers and businesses alike to stock up on disinfectants and other cleaning supplies, The Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX) reported its strongest quarterly sales growth since 1998 before the opening bell on Monday.

The Oakland, California-based company, which manufactures bleach products, Clorox wipes, Glad trash bags, Brita water filters and other consumer goods, posted earnings of $3.22 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which eclipsed Refinitiv's estimate of $2.32. Net sales grew 27% from the prior-year quarter to $1.92 billion, topping expectations of $1.76 billion.

359bb3fee1d54554bcc2ffa8e37a586f.png

The company attributed its strong performance to double-digit sales increases in eight of its 10 business units. The health and wellness business, which includes cleaning and professional products as well as vitamins and supplements, saw revenue increase 28% to $813 million. The household division, which encompasses trash bags, saran wrap, charcoal and cat litter, reported 39% sales growth to $500 million. The lifestyle segment, which oversees the food, water filtration and natural personal care products, saw a 17% increase in sales to $318 million, while revenue grew 18% internationally to $285 million.

In a statement, CEO Linda Rendle lauded Clorox's "outstanding results" to start the new year. CNBC reported the company has kept its factories open around the clock in order to try keep up with the demand, but has still fallen short despite shipping products via air and employing more third-party suppliers.

"At a time of global uncertainty, these results speak to the strength of our brands and passion of our people as they stepped up to meet the needs of consumers around the world," she said. "Moving forward, we'll drive our momentum by leaning into our IGNITE strategy. We'll invest strongly in superior brand experiences and strategic growth initiatives in support of our ambition of accelerating long-term profitable growth for the company."

The company also revised its guidance for the fiscal 2021. It is now projecting full-year sales will grow between 5% and 9%, while earnings per share are anticipated to increase between 5% and 8% to $7.70 to $7.95.

"Our priority remains maximizing the supply of our products — leveraging all available resources to help ensure people can access what they need — and continuing to play 100% offense on all our businesses, with a focus on delivering value and innovation that allows us to convert new users to loyal consumers," Rendle said.

Investors responded enthusiastically to the results. With a market cap of $27.24 billion, shares of Clorox were trading 4.67% higher at $216.92 on Monday morning. Year to date, GuruFocus estimates the stock has climbed more than 40%.

207b43e9a1a9fd9642768caf9f1d7a73.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)