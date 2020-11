Logista (XMAD:LOG) is a quasi-monopoly in the wholesale distribution of tobacco in Spain, France, and Italy. It is a solid business with strong barriers to entry, a renewed (and excellent) management team, and which we already bought in the second quarter after it fell by almost 40%. We have increased our position from 3.3% to 4.9% of the fund during this quarter, as its stock price has fallen by a further 10%.

From azValor Asset Management's third-quarter 2020 letter.

