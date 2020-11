Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) is a copper producer that we bought at an average price of USD 34 per share and sold during this last quarter after it rose to USD 48/share. In this case, we estimated the intrinsic value at USD 60/share and, with a remaining upside potential of only 25%, we preferred to sell our position and use the money in companies with a longer track record, thus creating more value for the fund.

From azValor Asset Management's third-quarter 2020 letter.

About the author: