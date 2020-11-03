US Indexes Start the Month with Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,925.05 on Monday with a gain of 423.45 points or 1.60%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,310.24 for a gain of 40.28 points or 1.23%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 10,957.61 for a gain of 46.02 points or 0.42%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 37.10 for a loss of 0.92 points or -2.42%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes started November with gains. On the earnings calendar:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): Revenue of $5.46 billion increased 24.7% year over year and beat estimates by $50 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.86 beat estimates by $0.28 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beat estimates by $0.13.

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ): Revenue of $6.67 billion increased 4.9% year over year and beat estimates by $190 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.78 beat estimates by $0.19 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beat estimates by $0.01.

Loews (NYSE:L): Revenue of $3.47 billion decreased -5.7% year over year. Q3 GAAP EPS was $0.50. The stock gained 7.64%.

In other news:

The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.4 in October from 53.2.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.3 in October following a reading of 55.4. Separately, the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index increased to 67.9 from 60.2, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index increased to 65.5 from 62.8, and the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index increased to 53.2 from 49.6.

Construction spending increased 0.3% in September following an increase of 0.8%.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.095% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.110%.

Inspire Brands plans to buy Dunkin Brands

Gains and losses included:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) 16.64%

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) 5.14%

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) -4.57%

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) -9.36%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,568.59 for a gain of 30.11 points or 1.96%. The S&P 600 closed at 895.39 for a gain of 18.80 points or 2.14%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 10,941.30 for a gain of 135.91 points or 1.26%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,230.89 for a gain of 182.16 points or 2.58%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,937.11 for a gain of 36.93 points or 1.94%; the S&P 100 at 1,520.31 for a gain of 12.66 points or 0.84%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,084.76 for a gain of 31.81 points or 0.29%; the Russell 3000 at 1,947.63 for a gain of 23.93 points or 1.24%; the Russell 1000 at 1,847.57 for a gain of 21.90 points or 1.20%; the Wilshire 5000 at 34,022.47 for a gain of 443.24 points or 1.32%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 608.68 for a gain of 15.60 points or 2.63%.

