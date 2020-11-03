Modine And Airxchange Offer Efficient, High-Performance Systems With Top Energy Recovery Technology

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in technology in the HVAC industry, has announced advanced energy recovery technology from pioneering manufacturer Airxchange is now available in the Modine Atherion® Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS).

The Atherion® DOAS with energy recovery wheels from Airxchange, the market leader for innovative, reliable and long-lasting energy recovery ventilation technology, optimizes air quality and reduces energy costs for hotels, schools, offices, manufacturing plants and other facilities.

"Recent circumstances have demonstrated that indoor air quality is a critical issue for facilities managers," said Kimberly Raduenz, Marketing Communications Manager for Modine. "Energy recovery is one of the most effective technologies for increasing ventilation rates for maintaining a safe and healthy indoor environment while delivering outstanding energy efficiency and heating and cooling performance. Airxchange has proven it is the true leader in energy recovery, and with the new Modine Atherion® DOAS with Airxchange energy recovery wheels, two of the most trusted brands in HVAC are offering remarkable performance and value."

The energy recovery system reduces operating costs by recycling energy from exhaust air to preheat or precool incoming fresh air. The Airxchange energy recovery wheels included in the Atherion® DOAS are aluminum total energy recovery wheels with a 3Å (angstrom) molecular sieve desiccant. These wheels can withstand harsh environmental conditions while the 3Å MS desiccant maximizes latent energy transfer in the vapor phase while minimizing the transfer of larger organic compounds. The Exhaust Air Transfer Ratio is typically 3% or less.

For more information about the Atherion® Dedicated Outdoor Air System with Airxchange energy recovery wheels, visit https://www.modinehvac.com/products/dedicated-outdoor-air-system-doas/.

About Airxchange

Airxchange's 35 years of experience manufacturing Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) components has culminated in designs having outstanding performance, reliability, and maintainability. Our comprehensive product line developed from the experience of more than 285,000 installations provide a stable, robust platform for HVAC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to choose from.

Our company has played a pioneering role in the development of standards and codes for energy recovery wheels, and we remain active in their ongoing development. Today, energy recovery ventilation is in the mainstream of HVAC design, and we are pleased to be recognized as the premier provider of energy recovery components to the North American OEM market. For more information, visit https://www.airxchange.com/.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com .

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-and-airxchange-offer-efficient-high-performance-systems-with-top-energy-recovery-technology-301165411.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company