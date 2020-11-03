  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys Oracle Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, CME Group Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: INTC +1.61% ORCL +0.36% RTX +1.78% LMT +3.45% KMI +1.22% LLY -0.04%

Investment company Wesleyan Assurance Society (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesleyan Assurance Society. As of 2020Q3, Wesleyan Assurance Society owns 93 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wesleyan Assurance Society's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wesleyan+assurance+society/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wesleyan Assurance Society
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,100 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,600 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 363,883 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  4. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 316,230 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 120,250 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 151,319 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 120,178 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $362.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $131.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Intel Corp by 68.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 79,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Wesleyan Assurance Society. Also check out:

