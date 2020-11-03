GGL Resources Corp. Closes Private Placement

Not for dissemination or distribution in the United States and not for distribution to United States newswire services
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on October 7, 2020. The private placement consisted of the sale of 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.18.
The Company paid cash finder's fees of $30,434.40 to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp in connection with the private placement.
All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a hold period in Canada until March 4, 2021. The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's exploration projects and for general working capital purposes.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"David Kelsch"
David Kelsch
President, COO and Director
For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:
Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
Corporate Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
[email protected]
Corporate Information
Linda Knight
Corporate Secretary
Tel: (604) 688-0546
