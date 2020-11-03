Statement from theScore on Reintroduction of Legislation to Legalize Single Event Wagering in Canada

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.







[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] (TSX: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) Founder and CEO John Levy issued the following statement on today’s anticipated reintroduction of legislation (Private Members Bill C-218) in the House of Commons to legalize single event wagering at the federal level in Canada.“We strongly support this bill to amend Canada’s outdated federal laws and give sports fans the choice to wager on single events,” said Mr. Levy. “Canadians deserve a modernized, regulated, and competitive sports betting market, and the reintroduction of this bill is another important step in that direction. As Canada’s leading independent digital sports media brand, and with an active and growing U.S. sportsbook business, we are very excited about the potential opportunities around regulated sports betting here. When the opportunity arises, we will be ready to offer our award-winning sportsbook, [url="]theScore+Bet[/url], to fans on our home turf.”theScore’s sports media app ([url="]iOS[/url] and [url="]Android[/url]) is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America and its mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet ([url="]iOS[/url] and [url="]Android[/url]), delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering, including a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. In September, theScore Bet continued its multi-state expansion and is currently live in New Jersey, Colorado and Indiana.[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘[url="]theScore[/url]’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘[url="]theScore+Bet[/url]’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url] and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

