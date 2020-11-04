Electromedical Technologies, Inc. and Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy Announce Collaborative Certification Program in "Bioelectronics Therapist and Master Device Technician" to Expand Product Awareness and on Boarding of NEW Device Representative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. ( EMED) (the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro®, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy to develop a new distribution platform and certification training program to onboard new medical device representatives and improve training for current Wellness Pro ambassadors.



Dr. Michele Menzel, ND, D.psc, commented: “We are excited to work with Electromedical Technologies to develop and establish a curriculum/certification program that will include bioelectronics applications such as frequencies used, treatment protocols and treatment techniques, as well as books and materials for students and distributors.

Doctors and patients are realizing the importance of using methods that will have a positive effect in reducing pain without having negative effects on the immune system, especially in today’s pandemic environment. We will make this course available to our students, alumni distributors or anyone interested in the future of medicine to have an opportunity to take our course.”

Matthew Wolfson, CEO of Electromedical Technologies, commented, “This program fits perfectly with our plan of engaging and onboarding hundreds of new medical practitioners and distributors. In today’s economic environment, many people are seeking to create new revenue streams for their families. We have a way to help thousands of people to live a better quality of life, pain free and addiction free and at the same time provide a real income opportunity for anyone who wishes to join our brand ambassador team.” (https://electromedtech.com/register/)

The new Master Device Rep program will provide our current device representatives with added bonuses and give interested people who wish to join our team an incredible business opportunity as well. This certification program and curriculum are pending approval.

Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy is located in Edmond, OK https://energeticwellnessok.com/. Its Alumni, health providers, their patients and clients will have access to training and certification in the area of bioelectronics and specifically will have access and training using the Wellness Pro® Plus device and future product line.

Dr. Lee Woolley, DNM, GNM, MBnC, commented: “The Wellness Pro® Plus device has a proven track-record with over 10 years of positive results. We have tested and researched various devices on the market and have not seen any device produce such powerful and long-term pain-relieving effects. That is why we chose to work with Electromedical to provide our students and new healthcare providers access and training on one of the best devices on the market today – The Wellness Pro® Plus.

We cannot wait for the company to release its new wearable Wellness Pro® POD next year. This will be a game changer for practitioners and patients dealing with chronic pain, because it gives that ability for the Doctors to provide their patients with safer choices and send the patient home with a POD rather than an bottle of Opioids.

Since provider education is imperative in the effective usage of non-invasive, non-toxic bio-electronic wellness methodologies, training assists providers in understanding the foundation, application, research and various methods in effective pain care and management at home and in the office. It is a great tool for future doctors to be able to run various programs for their patients at their home or office.”

Finally, Mr. Wolfson commented, “It was very important to collaborate with such a great institution as the Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy so that more practitioners and distributors may gain comprehensive knowledge of Bioelectronics, and modern effective medical devices and technologies that produce natural pain relief and overall wellness. Doctors and students will have access to the Wellness Pro® Plus devices, which will give them hands on understanding of the various techniques and benefits of using drug free application techniques for chronic, acute post traumatic and intractable pain. Bioelectronics will Electrify medicine in the next 5 years and will be the norm in treatments of not only Chronic pain but will also one day open doors to other treatments that will improve human well-being without addictive and harmful side effects. Electromedical (EMED) is part of the wave of the future."

About Electromedical Technologies:

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is an FDA cleared commercial stage bioelectronic medical device manufacturing and distribution company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable and post-operative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human wellbeing. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, visit https://electromedtech.com

Our animal studies do not involve any human testing, and are not related to our current products. We are conducting this research to augment and advance the science of electro-modulation in healthcare. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed or approved our animal research studies.

