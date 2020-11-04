  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CGI to assist VIA Rail Canada in the implementation of a new reservation system

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:GIB +2.37% TSX:GIB.A +1.82%

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announced that it has been selected by VIA Rail Canada to help the national passenger rail service continue its journey of improvements in customer experience. CGI will assist in implementing an innovative reservation system as a first step toward helping the company create an integrated travel experience that will assist passengers at every step of their travel journey.

"CGI is a long-term, committed partner VIA Rail Canada can rely on to meet project objectives, quality standards and schedules," said Guy Vigeant, President of CGI's Canadian operations. "We look forward to helping implement the latest digital and cloud technologies to support VIA Rail Canada in creating a superior passenger experience that drives business growth and strengthens the company's competitive position now and into the future."

CGI was chosen because of the advanced reservation solution it proposed. CGI also offers VIA Rail Canada extensive large-scale systems development experience, along with broad expertise in digital and cloud technologies. In addition, through CGI, VIA Rail Canada has access to a large pool of local talent, supported by a global network of professionals.

With approximately 3,250 transport and logistics experts across the globe, CGI partners with more than 200 clients across the aviation, rail, maritime, road and regional and logistics sectors. CGI delivers innovative digital business solutions that improve energy and process efficiencies, optimize the passenger experience, enhance cybersecurity, increase regulatory compliance etc.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-assist-via-rail-canada-in-the-implementation-of-a-new-reservation-system-301166298.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)