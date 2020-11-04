CGI to assist VIA Rail Canada in the implementation of a new reservation system

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announced that it has been selected by VIA Rail Canada to help the national passenger rail service continue its journey of improvements in customer experience. CGI will assist in implementing an innovative reservation system as a first step toward helping the company create an integrated travel experience that will assist passengers at every step of their travel journey.

"CGI is a long-term, committed partner VIA Rail Canada can rely on to meet project objectives, quality standards and schedules," said Guy Vigeant, President of CGI's Canadian operations. "We look forward to helping implement the latest digital and cloud technologies to support VIA Rail Canada in creating a superior passenger experience that drives business growth and strengthens the company's competitive position now and into the future."

CGI was chosen because of the advanced reservation solution it proposed. CGI also offers VIA Rail Canada extensive large-scale systems development experience, along with broad expertise in digital and cloud technologies. In addition, through CGI, VIA Rail Canada has access to a large pool of local talent, supported by a global network of professionals.

With approximately 3,250 transport and logistics experts across the globe, CGI partners with more than 200 clients across the aviation, rail, maritime, road and regional and logistics sectors. CGI delivers innovative digital business solutions that improve energy and process efficiencies, optimize the passenger experience, enhance cybersecurity, increase regulatory compliance etc.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

