fuboTV to Participate at the Roth Technology Virtual Event on November 12, 2020

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:FUBO +0.44%


fuboTV (NYSE: “FUBO”), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that members of its management team will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the Roth Technology Virtual Event on November 12, 2020. Co-founder and CEO David Gandler will also speak on the [url="]Digital+Transformation+in+the+Pandemic+and+Post-Pandemic+Era[/url] panel at 10 a.m. ET.



About fuboTV



fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. fuboTV’s base package, fubo Standard, features a broad mix of 100+ channels, including 43 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment (Primetime A18-49).



Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K.



fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

