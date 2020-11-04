Lextrum's Full Duplex Technology Demonstrates Ability to Mitigate an Aggregate of 120 dB of Self-Interference, Doubling the Throughput of Time Division Duplexing Systems

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to maximize utilization of the available spectrum to address the explosive growth of wireless data traffic, Lextrum, Inc., a COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) company, has reached another development milestone, completing the hardware and firmware integration of its in-band full duplex passive suppression and active cancellation technology. Based upon initial testing, Lextrum has verified that its proprietary in-band full duplex hardware and firmware technology can mitigate an aggregate 120 dB of self-interference resulting in 100% throughput improvement over current Time Division Duplex-based systems like those utilized in 3G and wi-fi networks.

Full Duplex, the ability to simultaneously broadcast and receive wireless signals over a single wireless channel, has the potential to dramatically increase throughput and spectral efficiency in increasingly congested and contested spectrum bands. Lextrum's proprietary in-band full duplex technology addresses the limitation of Time and/or and Frequency Division Duplexing (TDD / FDD respectively) methods by delivering up to a 100% throughput improvement over temporal based systems. Lextrum will complete its in-band full duplex technology integration with a 3GPP Release 15 LTE Software Defined Radio (SDR) by year-end. The Company expects to begin over-the-air interoperability testing of its in-band full duplex enabled 4G LTE-A proof-of-concept SDR using its FCC granted Experimental License starting next quarter.

"Whether it is in a cellular network or Wi-Fi, there can be no doubt that the numbers of networked devices are exponentially growing. To support potentially millions of new connections, we need to overcome the inherent capacity limitations of wireless spectrum and that is why we believe in-band full duplex technology has the potential to unlock the power of wireless networks today and in the future," said Bob Hopkins, CEO of Lextrum.

For information about Lextrum and its Full Duplex technology, please visit www.lextrum.com. For more information on COMSovereign and its portfolio of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G connectivity and data transmission systems, visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Lextrum, Inc.

Lextrum, Inc. ("Lextrum") is a Tucson, Arizona-based developer of full-duplex wireless technologies and components, including multi-reconfigurable radio frequency (RF) antennae and software programs. This technology enables the doubling of a given spectrum band by allowing simultaneous transmission and receipt of radio signals on the same frequencies.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com or view the reports that it files with or furnishes to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov , including the Risk Factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 , as well as information in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems. The Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, the successful testing and development of its full duplex technology, the Company's ability to secure the necessary funding required for testing, production and the marketing of its products, demand for the Company's products and services and the economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

