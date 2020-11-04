Schulhoff & Co Inc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, General Dynamics Corp

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Schulhoff & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, UDR Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schulhoff & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schulhoff & Co Inc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AVDL, SHW, UDR, EW, HD, SLV,
- Added Positions: NOC, GD, CVX, JPM, MDLZ, VZ, INTC, PFE, ABBV, BAC, HON, PNC, SYY, DIS, MEDP,
- Reduced Positions: T, CPB, GE, BA, NEE, HRC, LOW, MCD, NSRGY, WFC, WY, PM, KMI,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NOC. Click here to check it out.
- NOC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NOC
- Peter Lynch Chart of NOC
For the details of SCHULHOFF & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schulhoff+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCHULHOFF & CO INC
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 256,941 shares, 20.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 47,375 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,201 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 14,927 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,405 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $5.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $723.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 395 shares as of .New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $282.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 819 shares as of .New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,856 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,350 shares as of .Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $315.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,806 shares as of .Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,431 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of SCHULHOFF & CO INC. Also check out:
1. SCHULHOFF & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHULHOFF & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHULHOFF & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHULHOFF & CO INC keeps buying