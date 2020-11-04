  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Schulhoff & Co Inc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, General Dynamics Corp

November 04, 2020 | About: NOC +3.55% GD +0.64% AVDL +3.35% SHW +1.96% UDR -0.98% HD +1.93% EW +2.37% SLV -0.89%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Schulhoff & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, UDR Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schulhoff & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schulhoff & Co Inc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHULHOFF & CO INC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 256,941 shares, 20.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 47,375 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,201 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 14,927 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 51,405 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
New Purchase: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.27. The stock is now traded at around $5.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $723.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 395 shares as of .

New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $282.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 819 shares as of .

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,856 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,350 shares as of .

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $315.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,806 shares as of .

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,431 shares as of .



