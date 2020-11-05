  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1511) 

US Indexes Post Another Day of Gains Wednesday

Nasdaq gains 3.85%

November 05, 2020 | About: IIPR +8.59% LC +6.37% INTC +1.37% BIIB -6.95% UBER +1.41% LYFT +1.2% FB +2.42% PYPL +4.11%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,847.66 on Wednesday with a gain of 367.63 points or 1.34%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,443.44 for a gain of 74.28 points or 2.20%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,590.78 for a gain of 430.21 points or 3.85%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 29.57 for a loss of 5.98 points or -16.82%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended higher Wednesday. The Nasdaq gained 3.85%, led by biotech.

On the earnings calendar, Lending Club (NYSE:LC) reported earnings. Revenue of $74.7 million decreased -63.5% year over year and beat estimates by $16.66 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beat estimates by $0.31 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beat estimates by $0.31.

In other news:

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced an acquisition of Cnvrg.io.
  • The ADP Employment report showed an increase of 365,000 in October following an increase of 753,000, which was below the estimate of 590,000.
  • California voters exempted "gig companies" from having to classify workers as employees.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee began its November meeting concluding Wednesday.
  • The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 3.8% following an increase of 1.7%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 3.01% from 3.00%.
  • The balance of trade for the U.S. was released for September showing a deficit of -$63.9 billion. Exports were $176.4 billion and imports were $240.2 billion.
  • The Markit Composite PMI increased to 56.3 in October from 54.3.
  • The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI decreased to 56.6 in October from 57.8. Separately, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Index increased to 63.9 from 59, the ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index decreased to 58.8 from 61.5, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index decreased to 50.1 from 51.8, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index decreased to 61.2 from 63.
  • Crude oil inventory was down 8.2 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 154-day bills at a rate of 0.105% and 105-day bills at a rate of 0.100%.
  • Total vehicle sales decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.2 million in October from 16.3 million.

Across the board, the following stocks posted gains:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,615.08 for a gain of 0.79 points or 0.049%. The S&P 600 closed at 909.54 for a loss of 9.36 points or -1.02%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,463.41 for a gain of 201.97 points or 1.79%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,224.93 for a loss of 197.95 points or -2.67%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,981.79 for a gain of 1.28 points or 0.065%; the S&P 100 at 1,590.12 for a gain of 45.40 points or 2.94%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,777.02 for a gain of 497.11 points or 4.41%; the Russell 3000 at 2,026.55 for a gain of 41.77 points or 2.10%; the Russell 1000 at 1,923.69 for a gain of 42.05 points or 2.23%; the Wilshire 5000 at 35,409.49 for a gain of 733.81 points or 2.12%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 604.76 for a loss of 14.82 points or -2.39%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)