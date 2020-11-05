US Indexes Post Another Day of Gains Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,847.66 on Wednesday with a gain of 367.63 points or 1.34%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,443.44 for a gain of 74.28 points or 2.20%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,590.78 for a gain of 430.21 points or 3.85%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 29.57 for a loss of 5.98 points or -16.82%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended higher Wednesday. The Nasdaq gained 3.85%, led by biotech.

On the earnings calendar, Lending Club (NYSE:LC) reported earnings. Revenue of $74.7 million decreased -63.5% year over year and beat estimates by $16.66 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.38 beat estimates by $0.31 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beat estimates by $0.31.

In other news:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced an acquisition of Cnvrg.io.

The ADP Employment report showed an increase of 365,000 in October following an increase of 753,000, which was below the estimate of 590,000.

California voters exempted "gig companies" from having to classify workers as employees.

The Federal Open Market Committee began its November meeting concluding Wednesday.

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 3.8% following an increase of 1.7%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 3.01% from 3.00%.

The balance of trade for the U.S. was released for September showing a deficit of -$63.9 billion. Exports were $176.4 billion and imports were $240.2 billion.

The Markit Composite PMI increased to 56.3 in October from 54.3.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI decreased to 56.6 in October from 57.8. Separately, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Index increased to 63.9 from 59, the ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index decreased to 58.8 from 61.5, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index decreased to 50.1 from 51.8, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index decreased to 61.2 from 63.

Crude oil inventory was down 8.2 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for 154-day bills at a rate of 0.105% and 105-day bills at a rate of 0.100%.

Total vehicle sales decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.2 million in October from 16.3 million.

Across the board, the following stocks posted gains:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,615.08 for a gain of 0.79 points or 0.049%. The S&P 600 closed at 909.54 for a loss of 9.36 points or -1.02%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,463.41 for a gain of 201.97 points or 1.79%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,224.93 for a loss of 197.95 points or -2.67%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,981.79 for a gain of 1.28 points or 0.065%; the S&P 100 at 1,590.12 for a gain of 45.40 points or 2.94%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,777.02 for a gain of 497.11 points or 4.41%; the Russell 3000 at 2,026.55 for a gain of 41.77 points or 2.10%; the Russell 1000 at 1,923.69 for a gain of 42.05 points or 2.23%; the Wilshire 5000 at 35,409.49 for a gain of 733.81 points or 2.12%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 604.76 for a loss of 14.82 points or -2.39%.

