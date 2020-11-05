Cadence Expands Computational Software Development With Opening of New European R&D Centre of Excellence in Cork, Ireland

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the opening of a new European R&D Centre of Excellence in Cork, Ireland, to further expand local computational software development. Over the next three years, Cadence expects to create approximately 150 new engineering positions in Cork, facilitating customer design advancement in emerging consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, mobile and healthcare application areas.“The Cadence decision to establish a state-of-the-art R&D Centre of Excellence in Cork is a positive addition to the vibrant and expanding technology industry in Cork. We are pleased to welcome Cadence’s R&D presence in Cork as part of the local technology ecosystem, and we look forward to the centre providing significant employment opportunities for local residents with strong technology backgrounds. The Cork R&D Centre of Excellence also demonstrates Cadence's commitment to both Cork and Ireland as a premier place to do business as evidenced by the growing size and scope of Cadence's Irish operations," said Micheál Martin, Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister).Cadence already has a well-established Shared Services Centre (SSC) in Dublin, Ireland with senior finance, engineering and IT roles, and the new Cork site broadens the company's international presence and its role as Cadence's international headquarters. The company plans to accelerate hiring in Cork immediately."The Cork R&D Centre of Excellence reflects Cadence's continued commitment to expand its presence in Ireland. Cadence began operations in Ireland in 1997 and has a long and successful history in the region. The Cork R&D Centre of Excellence further increases the size, scope and capabilities of our international headquarters in Ireland. We look forward to the Cork R&D Centre of Excellence employees becoming a part of the global team developing leading-edge software and other solutions for Cadence, which will assist our customers in meeting their Intelligent System Design challenges now and in the future,” said Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence.“The timing and scale of this Cadence investment is a real boost to Cork’s growing reputation as a specialised R&D hub,” said Steven Hollands, software engineering group director and Cork site leader, Cadence. “Due to our proximity to the University College Cork and the Cork Institute of Technology as well as to Ireland’s largest ICT research centre, The Tyndall Institute, we have an amazing engineering and computer science talent pool to draw from who can join us in our mission of shaping the future of technology by driving design excellence through our Intelligent System Design strategy.”The opportunities to do meaningful, high-impact work across many technology verticals is one of the reasons Cadence has been recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute as a Best Workplace in Ireland for the past six years, in addition to global recognitions as a Best Workplace in Europe, a World’s Best Workplace and one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. The inclusion of Cadence on these lists reflects its dynamic and inclusive company culture in Ireland and across the globe, where employees are passionate about solving technology’s toughest challenges.“We’d like to take the opportunity to welcome Cadence to Cork, where the company has access to local engineers who are dedicated to resolving the world’s most complex engineering challenges and driving innovation,” said Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s deputy prime minister and minister for business, enterprise and innovation. “Cadence is exactly the kind of global leader and conscientious employer we want to partner with to grow our local economy.”“The Irish Development Authority Ireland supported Cadence in its search for a new European R&D Centre of Excellence,” said Martin Shanahan, chief executive officer of the Irish Development Authority (IDA). “Cork emerged as the obvious choice for Cadence’s expanded operations, providing the company with a prime location to cultivate top talent for years to come.”Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Designstrategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadencecustomers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

