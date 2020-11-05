  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

MEDIA ALERT: Equinix, Zoom and Leading Analyst Firm to Participate in "Forged by Fire: Best Practices All Digital Leaders Need" Virtual Roundtable

November 05, 2020 | About: NAS:EQIX +3.32%

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced an upcoming virtual roundtable "Forged by Fire: Best Practices All Digital Leaders Need" with C-suite executives featuring speakers from Equinix, Zoom and IDC. Forged by Fire explores best practices for accelerating digital initiatives and how businesses can implement, connect, scale and adapt to be ready for whatever is next.

This roundtable will cover:

  • Key infrastructure challenges digital leaders encounter as they accelerate digital initiatives.
  • Best practices to consider when building and scaling a resilient digital business.
  • Remote work's impact on urbanization and supporting infrastructures.

Webinar Details:

Date: November 17, 2020
Time: 8:00 to 8:45 a.m. PT

Executive speakers include:

  • Karl Strohmeyer — Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, Equinix
  • Ryan Azus — Chief Revenue Officer, Zoom
  • Rick Villars — Group Vice President, Worldwide Research, IDC

For more information, visit the registration page.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-zoom-and-leading-analyst-firm-to-participate-in-forged-by-fire-best-practices-all-digital-leaders-need-virtual-roundtable-301167025.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)