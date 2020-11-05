REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced an upcoming virtual roundtable "Forged by Fire: Best Practices All Digital Leaders Need" with C-suite executives featuring speakers from Equinix, Zoom and IDC. Forged by Fire explores best practices for accelerating digital initiatives and how businesses can implement, connect, scale and adapt to be ready for whatever is next.

This roundtable will cover:

Key infrastructure challenges digital leaders encounter as they accelerate digital initiatives.

Best practices to consider when building and scaling a resilient digital business.

Remote work's impact on urbanization and supporting infrastructures.

Webinar Details:

Date: November 17, 2020

Time: 8:00 to 8:45 a.m. PT

Executive speakers include:

Karl Strohmeyer — Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, Equinix

— Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, Ryan Azus — Chief Revenue Officer, Zoom

— Chief Revenue Officer, Rick Villars — Group Vice President, Worldwide Research, IDC

For more information, visit the registration page .

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-zoom-and-leading-analyst-firm-to-participate-in-forged-by-fire-best-practices-all-digital-leaders-need-virtual-roundtable-301167025.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.