5 Medical Technology Stocks Popular Among Gurus

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Nov. 5, the following medical technology stocks are popular among gurus.

Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) has a market cap of $150 million. Its revenue has risen just 7.50% over the past 10 years.

The medical technology company is held by five gurus, including Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio)'s OMEGA Advisors with 2.65% of outstanding shares, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.57% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.04%.

As of Nov. 5, the share price of $1.85 was 65.74% below the 52-week high and 26.71% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has declined 32%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) has a market cap of $343 million. Its revenue has grown 89.10% over the past five years.

Among the five gurus invested in the generic prescription pharmaceuticals provider, Simons' firm is the largest shareholder with 1.41% of outstanding shares, followed by John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

As of Nov. 5, the stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 1.78. The share price of $28.08 was 65.28% below the 52-week high and 12.32% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has fallen 54%.

Surmodics

Surmodics Inc. (SDRX) has a market cap of $500 million. Its revenue has risen 1.20% over the past decade.

The company, which provides surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies, is held by six gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 6.17% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Royce with 2.48% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38%.

As of Nov. 5, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 65.50, The share price of $36.68 was 25.14% below the 52-week high and 66.27% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has lost 11%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has a market cap of $616 million. Its revenue has climbed 38.10% over the past 10 years.

A total of six gurus hold shares in biopharmaceutical company. With 7.74% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

On Nov. 5, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 31.59. The share price of $11.36 was 36.75% below the 52-week high and 58.57% above the 52-week low. Since July 2010, the stock has lost 31%.

PetMed Express

PetMed Express Inc. (PTES) has a market cap of $623 million. Its revenue has risen 2.10% over the past 10 years.

Eight gurus own the shares of nationwide pet pharmacy. The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 7.89% of outstanding shares, followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.66% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

On Nov. 5, the share price of $30.78 was 28.49% below the 52-week high and 44.67% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 20.51. Year to date, the stock price has risen 30%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

