ViewRay Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

CLEVELAND, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Total revenue of $10.1 million , primarily from one revenue unit, compared to $20.9 million , primarily from three revenue units, in the third quarter of 2019.

, primarily from one revenue unit, compared to , primarily from three revenue units, in the third quarter of 2019. Received four new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $23.4 million , compared to eight new orders totaling $34.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

, compared to eight new orders totaling in the third quarter of 2019. Total backlog was $238.9 million as of September 30, 2020 , compared to $230.7 million as of September 30, 2019 .

as of , compared to as of . Cash and cash equivalents were $163.9 million as of September 30, 2020 .

as of . Effective October 30, 2020 , the Company amended its term loan with Silicon Valley Bank, deferring amortization until November 2022 . Included in the amendment was an expansion of the facility from $56 million to $58 million , the extension of maturity from December 2023 to November 2025 , and other improvements to the interest rate and select covenants.

"We are pleased with our third quarter results in light of the economic backdrop," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "MRIdian's clinical, strategic, and economic value propositions are resonating with customers. We received four orders in Q3, including an order from the Veterans Administration, which was a first for ViewRay. We look forward to partnering with the VA to provide the benefits of MRIdian to our nation's heroes. In addition, we continue to demonstrate fiscal discipline on operating expenses and working capital, and today announced the amendment of our term loan which extends maturity and defers amortization payments until late 2022."

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $10.1 million compared to $20.9 million for the same period last year.

Total cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $11.2 million compared to $20.3 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(1.1) million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $23.9 million, compared to $32.3 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $28.1 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $20.8 million, or $0.21 per share, for the same period last year.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $163.9 million at September 30, 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $38.6 million compared to $71.3 million for the same period last year.

Total cost of revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $42.8 million compared to $72.9 million for the same period last year.

Total gross profit (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(4.2) million compared to $(1.5) million for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $76.4 million, compared to $86.9 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $81.8 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to $85.0 million, or $0.87 per share, for the same period last year.

Conference Call and Webcast

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades, and installations, ViewRay's preliminary third quarter results and anticipated future operating and financial performance, and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

September30,



Nine Months Ended

September30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue:































Product

$ 6,210



$ 18,696



$ 28,295



$ 65,475

Service



3,758





2,048





9,909





5,482

Distribution rights



118





118





356





356

Total revenue



10,086





20,862





38,560





71,313

Cost of revenue:































Product



8,550





18,521





34,393





63,368

Service



2,600





1,767





8,380





9,489

Total cost of revenue



11,150





20,288





42,773





72,857

Gross margin



(1,064)





574





(4,213)





(1,544)

Operating expenses:































Research and development



5,245





5,641





17,793





17,135

Selling and marketing



2,669





7,297





11,585





19,845

General and administrative



16,031





19,381





47,046





49,888

Total operating expenses



23,945





32,319





76,424





86,868

Loss from operations



(25,009)





(31,745)





(80,637)





(88,412)

Interest income



5





484





787





1,391

Interest expense



(1,074)





(1,069)





(3,183)





(2,902)

Other (expense) income, net



(2,047)





11,499





1,224





4,933

Loss before provision for income taxes

$ (28,125)



$ (20,831)



$ (81,809)



$ (84,990)

Provision for income taxes



—





—





—





—

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (28,125)



$ (20,831)



$ (81,809)



$ (84,990)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.19)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.55)



$ (0.87)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



148,042,972





99,039,789





147,683,344





97,763,964







VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





September30, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 163,881



$ 226,783

Accounts receivable



26,548





16,817

Inventory



46,456





55,031

Deposits on purchased inventory



4,254





6,457

Deferred cost of revenue



8,705





3,466

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,659





3,310

Total current assets



254,503





311,864

Property and equipment, net



22,533





23,399

Restricted cash



1,460





1,404

Intangible assets, net



51





55

Right-of-use assets



10,055





11,720

Other assets



1,485





1,577

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 290,087



$ 350,019

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 7,607



$ 13,739

Accrued liabilities



17,966





21,390

Customer deposits



16,080





9,662

Operating lease liability, current



2,251





2,264

Current portion of long-term debt



15,556





1,556

Deferred revenue, current



21,838





10,457

Total current liabilities



81,298





59,068

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,884





3,553

Long-term debt



40,134





53,995

Warrant liabilities



4,092





5,373

Operating lease liability, noncurrent



8,816





10,479

Other long-term liabilities



1,827





1,377

TOTAL LIABILITIES



139,051





133,845

Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized

at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; no shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



—





—

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 147,954,426 and 147,191,695 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



1,469





1,462

Additional paid-in capital



750,552





733,888

Accumulated deficit



(600,985)





(519,176)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



151,036





216,174

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 290,087



$ 350,019



