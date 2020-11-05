Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys VF Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Milford, PA, based Investment company Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VF Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VFC, XOM, IVV, GLD, BK, SWAV, QQQ, IUSG,
- Added Positions: EW, ISRG, BBBY, ZTS, GOOGL, IDXX, MA, JNJ, MCD, AMZN, CVX, CHD, DUK, PG, MSFT, SO, TFC, VZ, LOW, LMT, JPM, ABBV, MMM, BMY, GIS, AMGN, ADP, ITW, REGL, GBF, MTUM, IGE, SBUX, IWF, TDIV, IWP, DWAS, RSP, TLT, DGRO, TIP, BRK.B, V, DTN, DON, IEF,
- Reduced Positions: HDV, VRTX, ALGN, PCRX,
- Sold Out: T, MO,
For the details of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biondo+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 356,974 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 49,495 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 176,510 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 77,543 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 79,259 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 70,315 shares as of .New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 134,943 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $351.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $182.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,537 shares as of .New Purchase: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.79 and $75.8, with an estimated average price of $56.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,575 shares as of .New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,229 shares as of .Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 63.91%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 127,441 shares as of .Added: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 383,500 shares as of .Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 246.58%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $170.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,915 shares as of .Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (HDV)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.32%. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC still held 8,517 shares as of .
