Chindata Group opens Asia's largest single hyperscale data center in Shanxi

Leading hyperscale data center solution provider in emerging Asia-Pacific markets launches an online video to take a virtual tour inside the data center

The largest single hyperscale data center in Asia , with an IT capacity of 50 megawatts, located in Datong, North China's Shanxi province, went into operation on Oct. 25th , representing Chindata Group's latest achievement in building next-generation hyperscale data centers cluster.

, with an IT capacity of 50 megawatts, located in Datong, province, went into operation on , representing Chindata Group's latest achievement in building next-generation hyperscale data centers cluster. Chindata Group launches an online video to take a virtual tour inside this Asia's largest single hyperscale data center and reproduce its building process to show those state-of-the-art sophisticated technologies applied in this campus.

largest single hyperscale data center and reproduce its building process to show those state-of-the-art sophisticated technologies applied in this campus. With a dream of creating a public platform to bridge the digital divide, this data center infrastructure named Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus of the Pan-Beijing Area is carrier-neutral with shared standards and open technology, for the benefit of every internet user.

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group(Nasdaq: CD) has successfully opened Asia's largest single hyperscale data center in its Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus of the Pan-Beijing Area, Datong, North China's Shanxi province, on Sunday 25 October.

The data center has a total IT capacity of 50 megawatts to support artificial intelligence-based computing delivered by global tech giants. For a single server room in this data center building, its IT capacity could be over 18 megawatts.

Chindata Group launches an online video(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjCQ3rYmwL0) to take a virtual tour inside this Asia's largest single hyperscale data center and reproduce its construction process to show those state-of-the-art sophisticated technologies applied in this campus.

With more than 12 tailored pending or approved patents, this single data center is equipped with latest technologies, ranging from power distribution network, IT equipment, cooling system, to energy utilization, in support of the sustainable operation of this Asia's largest single hyperscale data center.

For example, Chindata Group has initially employed one self-own 110kV cabin substation and one back-up 35kV substation plus an access to dedicated renewable energy into this campus. By advanced power system architecture and multiple independent power supply from the State Grid, this campus boasts the most reliable power distribution network in China's data center industry in response to leading technology companies' power demands.

Besides, one of the world's most efficient chilled water systems self-developed by Chindata Group is put into mass application on this campus for the first time to keep a high energy efficiency by increasing the natural cooling time while adapting to 40kW per AI server rack's working environment requirement.

As a leading hyperscale data center solution provider in emerging Asia-Pacific markets, Chindata Group strives to build a public and altruistic platform to bridge the digital divide. As a result, this newly-built data center is totally carrier-neutral with shared standards and open technology, for the benefit of every internet user.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group(Nasdaq: CD) is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chindata-group-opens-asias-largest-single-hyperscale-data-center-in-shanxi-301167715.html

SOURCE Chindata Group