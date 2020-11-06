  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Notice of Consolidated Financial Forecasts, Dividend of Surplus (interim) and Year-end Dividend Projection

November 06, 2020 | About: TSE:9684 +4.35% OTCPK:SQNNY +0%

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2020

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") refrained from including consolidated financial forecasts or a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) in its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020 (Japan GAAP)," released on August 6, 2020, but now announces the same, as follows.

SQUARE ENIX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Square Enix, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Square Enix, Inc.)

Furthermore, the Company has resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 6, 2020, to distribute dividends of surplus (interim) with the record date of September 30, 2020 as follows.

1. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen, percentage change, and per share data)



Net sales

Operating

Income

Ordinary
Income

Profit attributable to
owners of parent

Earnings

per share

Previous forecasts

(A)

-

-

-

-

-

Revised forecasts

(B)

290,000

40,000

40,000

24,000

201.14

Change

(B-A)

-

-

-

-


Percentage change

(%)

-

-

-

-


[Reference] Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

260,527

32,759

32,095

21,346

179.02

2. Reasons for Announcing Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year

Having deemed the reasonable calculation of financial forecasts difficult due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Company had refrained from setting consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021. However, based on currently available information, including results through the six-month period ended September 30, 2020 and future projections, the Company has now calculated financial forecasts and announces them as above.

*The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this document's release and are subject to various uncertainties. As such, actual performance may differ from these forecasts.

3 Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021


Interim dividend
determined for
this fiscal year

Most recent dividend
Forecast (announced
on August 6, 2020)

Interim dividend
paid for the previous
fiscal year

Record date

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020-

September 30, 2019-

Dividend per share

￥10.00

-

￥10.00

The total amount of dividend

1,193 million yen

-

1,192 million yen

Effective date

December 4, 2020

-

December 4, 2019

Source of dividend

Retained Earnings

-

Retained Earnings

4Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021


Interim

Year-end

Annual

Previous Forecasts

-

-

-

Revised Forecasts

￥10.00

￥51.00

￥61.00

Dividends for the FY
through March 31, 2020

￥10.00

￥44.00

￥54.00

5. Reasons for Announcing the Projected Dividend

The Group recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks and has set a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30% to guide its shareholder return policy for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021.

Based on the consolidated financial forecasts presented above, the Company sets its projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year at 51 yen per share, which would make for an annual dividend per share of 61 yen.

(EOF)

Company:

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.


(Code: 9684, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative:

Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Takashi Kiryu, General Manager of Corporate Planning Division


Tel. (03) 5292-8000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-consolidated-financial-forecasts-dividend-of-surplus-interim-and-year-end-dividend-projection-301167760.html

SOURCE SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)