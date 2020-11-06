CoreLogic Announces Notice of Change in Format of the November 17, 2020 Special Meeting From an In-Person Meeting to a Virtual-Only Meeting

AGAINST

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that the format of the upcoming November 17, 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) has changed.Due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including recent increases in infection rates, and to support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders, and the community, CoreLogic hereby gives notice of its decision to change the format of the Special Meeting from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting.The Company will hold the Special Meeting in this virtual-only format as scheduled on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Pacific Standard Time. The items of business are the same as those set forth in the Notice of Special Meeting and Proxy Statement dated September 22, 2020.Stockholders as of the close of business on September 18, 2020 (the “Record Date”) or their legal proxy holders are entitled to participate and vote at the Special Meeting.Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the Special Meeting remotely, we urge them to vote in advance of the Special Meeting by internet, by telephone or by submitting aproxy card as promptly as possible. Any stockholder who has previously signed a gold proxy card sent to them by Senator or Cannae may revoke their earlier proxy and may vote by proxyall of the proposals by signing, dating and returning theproxy card in the postage-paid envelope previously provided, by voting over the internet using the internet address on theproxy card or by voting by telephone using the toll-free number on theproxy card.Stockholders must register in advance to participate in the Special Meeting remotely. Requests for registration to participate in the Special Meeting remotely must be received no later than 8:00 a.m., Pacific Standard Time, on November 16, 2020. Stockholders may make such requests to register by following the instructions below. Once admitted to the Special Meeting, stockholders may submit questions, vote their shares and view a list of stockholders by following the instructions available on the meeting website. A representative of Senator and Cannae will be provided an opportunity to make a statement at the meeting if they so desire.Stockholders of record as of the Record Date may register to participate in the Special Meeting remotely by emailing [email protected] and attaching proof of ownership as of the Record Date – for example a copy of their proxy card or another statement – showing their share ownership. After registering, stockholders will receive a confirmation email prior to the Special Meeting with a link and instructions for entering the virtual Special Meeting. Requests to register to participate in the Special Meeting remotely must be received no later than 8:00 a.m., Pacific Standard Time, on November 16, 2020.Stockholders whose shares are held through a broker, bank or other nominee as of the Record Date may register to participate in the Special Meeting remotely by emailing [email protected] and attaching proof of beneficial ownership as of the Record Date – for example a copy of their voting instruction form or a brokerage statement – showing their share ownership. After registering and upon verification of ownership, stockholders will receive a confirmation email prior to the Special Meeting with a link and instructions for entering the virtual Special Meeting. Registration to participate in the Special Meeting remotely must be received no later than 8:00 a.m., Pacific Standard Time, on November 16, 2020.Record holders as of the Record Date who have registered to participate in the virtual Special Meeting remotely may click on the Stockholder Ballot link on the virtual Special Meeting site, complete the electronic ballot, and click ‘Submit’ to have it sent directly to the Inspector of Election before the polls are closed at the virtual Special Meeting.Stockholders of record are reminded that they can vote their shares prior to the virtual Special Meeting over the internet using the website indicated on theproxy card, by telephone using the toll-free number on theproxy card or by signing, dating and returning theproxy card in the postage-paid envelope previously provided (or in another envelope to the address listed on the proxy card).Beneficial owners who hold shares through a broker, bank or other nominee and intend to vote at the virtual Special Meeting must present a legal proxy, issued in their name from their broker, bank or other nominee, in order for their vote to be effective. This legal proxy must be saved as a PDF or image file format and attached with their electronic ballot, using the ‘Choose File’ button on the ballot, during the virtual Special Meeting.Beneficial owners who have registered to participate in the virtual Special Meeting remotely and intend to vote at the virtual Special Meeting may click on the Stockholder Ballot link on the virtual Special Meeting site, complete the electronic ballot, attach their legal proxy using the ‘Choose File’ button on the ballot, and click ‘Submit’ to have it sent directly to the Inspector of Election before the polls are closed at the virtual Special Meeting.Beneficial owners are reminded that they can instruct their brokers, banks or other nominees to vote their shares prior to the virtual Special Meeting by following the directions on thevoting instruction form to provide their instructions over the internet, by telephone or by signing, dating and returning thevoting instruction form in the postage-paid envelope previously provided.After registering to participate in the virtual Special Meeting remotely, stockholders will receive an email prior to the meeting with a link and instructions for entering the virtual Special Meeting. Questions submitted during the Special Meeting pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. Additional information regarding the ability of stockholders to ask questions during the Special Meeting will be included in the Rules of Conduct document that will be available on the virtual Special Meeting site during the live webcast of the Special Meeting.The virtual meeting site is supported on internet browsers and devices (e.g., desktops, laptops, tablets and smart phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. Each participant should ensure strong WiFi or other internet connection, allow plenty of time to log in and ensure that he or she can hear streaming audio prior to the start of the Special Meeting.CoreLogic’s Board unanimously recommends that all stockholders of CoreLogic vote todayall of the proposals on theproxy card. To ensure that each stockholder’s shares are represented at the Special Meeting, we ask that each stockholder please vote by proxy by internet, telephone or by submitting theirproxy card as promptly as possible. Theproxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Special Meeting.Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the Special Meeting, we urge each stockholder to vote by proxy by internet, telephone or by submitting theproxy card as promptly as possible.





Stockholders with questions about how to vote their shares may call the firm assisting CoreLogic with the solicitation:









Innisfree M&A Incorporated





Toll-free at (877) 750-9498 (from the U.S. and Canada)





or





+1 (412) 232-3651 (from other locations)







