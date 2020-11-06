Statement from theScore on Introduction of Legislation to Facilitate Expansion of Internet Gaming in Ontario

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] (TSX: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) today announced its support for the introduction of legislation by the Ontario Provincial Government to facilitate the expansion of internet gaming (“iGaming”) in the province as part of its [url="]2020+Budget+-+Protect%2C+Support%2C+Recover[/url].The Province confirmed yesterday that, if passed, this legislation would give the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (“AGCO”), through a dedicated subsidiary, authority to manage the relationship between the provincial government and private iGaming operators.theScore Founder and CEO John Levy said: “We fully support this action by the provincial government that moves us a significant step closer towards safe and regulated sports betting in Ontario. Canada is theScore’s home turf and we are eager to bring our award-winning sportsbook, theScore Bet, to our highly engaged fans across Ontario, a huge market with a population larger than all but four U.S. states.“We’re also encouraged by the province’s commitment to continue to work with the federal government in their effort to legalize single-event sports wagering in Canada, where legislation to effect this change was [url="]debated+in+the+House+of+Commons[/url] earlier this week.”The Province and the AGCO will now continue to work with key stakeholders, including theScore, on the design of an iGaming market for Ontario that would “reflect consumer preferences and foster an exciting gaming experience, while ensuring that appropriate responsible gaming protections are in place.”theScore’s sports media app ([url="]iOS[/url] and [url="]Android[/url]) is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America and its mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet ([url="]iOS[/url] and [url="]Android[/url]), delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering, including a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. theScore Bet is currently live and taking bets in New Jersey, Colorado and Indiana, with more states to follow.[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. 