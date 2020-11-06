  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (16) 

Uber and Lyft: Good Companies, Bad Investments

The ride-sharing companies have a serious problem with their business model

November 06, 2020 | About: UBER +7.15% LYFT +3.26%

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are textbook cases of good companies that make bad investments.

They are good companies because they offer great services to consumers. Their apps and network of drivers make riding around cities easy and efficient.

They are bad investments because they cannot deliver superior returns on Wall Street. Returns that beat major market averages, that is.

Since they went public, the two companies have reported a stream of losses, including the one Uber delivered on Thursday.

Uber and Lyft are young companies. Therefore, Wall Street should focus on revenue growth, not earnings.

Over the last three years, Uber's revenue has grown 65.10% while Lyft's revenues grew at a rate of 122.5%.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization has moved the other direction, with both companies running at negative operating incomes.

Company

Uber

Lyft

3-year Revenue Growth (%)

65.10

122.5

3-year EBITDA Growth (%)

-52.7

-57.7

Current Operating Income Growth (%)

-32.2

-54.3

Source: GuruFocus as of Nov. 6.

Still, the divergence between earnings growth and revenue is more a matter of the two companies' failure to monetize their business models rather than a matter of their age.

Uber and Lyft earn returns that do not match up to their cost of capital. This means they will destroy value as they grow.

Company

ROIC

WACC

ROIC-WACC

Uber

-23.3%

0.00%

-23.3%

Lyft

-47.39%

0.00%

-47.39%

Source: Compiled from GuruFocus on November 6, 2020

Economists have a good explanation for the failure of the two companies' management to monetize their business model: price competition.

While the market for the two rideshare apps could work as a duopoly, in theory, they work as perfect competition in practice.

That's a market where consumers have perfect information on the quality and the price of services, pitting one seller against another—Uber against Lyft in this case.

The companies have no pricing power, earning a "normal" profit in the long run.

Investors should look elsewhere on Wall Street for better returns.

Disclosure: I have no positions in Uber or Lyft.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)