Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 3rd-Quarter Contest

GuruFocus runs a contest every quarter in which people guess the stocks they think Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) might have bought.



The third-quarter contest begins today. To participate, pick THREE stocks you think he purchased in the three months from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020 and post them into the "comments" section below this article.



Yes, the contest does include stocks his two portfolio managers, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, may also have purchased. It does not include, however, Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC), Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) or Japanese companies Itochu Corp. (TSE:8001), Marubeni Corp. (TSE:8002), Mitsubishi Corp. (TSE:8058), Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (TSE:8031) and Sumitomo Corp. (TSE:8053) because the conglomerate has already disclosed that it bought those stocks. It also excludes the share repurchases of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B).



Those who guess correctly will win a signed copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian's highly rated book, "Invest Like a Guru."







Berkshire Hathaway will release Buffett's portfolio of third-quarter buys and sells on or around Nov. 15. We'll announce the winner(s) shortly after that.



For the second quarter of 2020, Berkshire revealed a new position in Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD).



Other major trades for the quarter included reductions of the long-held JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stakes. The long-term investors also completely sold out of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) as the U.S. economy reeled from the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns.



What did it do in the second quarter? You tell us.



For more inspiration, see Buffett's portfolio here.



Don't forget to add your guesses in the comments below.



Good luck!



