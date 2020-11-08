Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Nov. 6

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

International Business Machines Corp. Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares

Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares on Nov. 2 at the average price of $112.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.

International Business Machines Corp. is an American international technology company that manufactures and markets computer hardware, middleware and software. The company also offers hosting and consulting services in areas such as mainframe computers and nanotechnology. The company has operations in over 170 countries. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, and as of Nov. 6 it traded at $114.04.

On Oct. 29, International Business Machines Corp. announced that the company has entered into an agreement with AT&T (NYSE:T) to work together to help enterprises manage their applications hosted in hybrid cloud environments with IBM Cloud Satellite leveraging Red Hat OpenShift over AT&T networks. Through this partnership, enterprises will now be able to use a single dashboard to manage services across multiple clouds and billions of edge devices with a high level of reliability and security.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares

Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares on Oct. 29 at the average price of $134.30. The price of the stock has increased by 9.25% since.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a Dutch-American international electronics manufacturing company with headquarters in both the United States and the Netherlands. The company focuses on producing semiconductors. The company is also a component of the NASDAQ 100. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, and as of Nov. 6 it traded at $146.72.

On Oct. 26, NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended Sept. 27. Revenue for the quarter totaled $2.27 billion, representing a 0.1% increase compared to the same period of the prior year and a 25% increase on a sequential basis.

Welltower Inc. Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares

Director Philip L Hawkins bought 2,000 shares on Oct. 30 at the average price of $52.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.84% since.

Welltower Inc. is an American international real estate investment trust that focuses on senior housing, assisted living and post-acute care facilities. The company also owns hospitals and other healthcare properties outside of the United States. The company is a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, and as of Nov. 6 it traded at $55.50.

On Oct. 28, Welltower Inc. announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended Sept. 30. Net income for the quarter totaled $0.77 per diluted share, and the company completed $1.4 billion of pro rata dispositions at a blended yield of 5.3% during the quarter.

Athenex Inc. CEO and Chairman Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares

CEO and Chairman Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares on Nov. 6 at the average price of $11.70. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

Athenex Inc. is an American international clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer treatments. The company is organized around three platforms, which includes a Commercial Platform, a Global Supply Chain Platform and an Oncology Innovation Platform. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, and as of Nov. 6 it traded at $11.58.

On Nov. 5, Athenex Inc. reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended Sept. 30. Revenue for the quarter totaled $24.8 million, representing a 29% increase compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Net loss for the quarter totaled $36.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, during the same quarter of the prior year.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to: Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.