Cheetah Mobile to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 24, 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:CMCM -1.02%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Cheetah Mobile's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201-203

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-905-945

Conference ID:

Cheetah Mobile

The replay will be accessible through December 01, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

Access Code:

10149829

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2 and Bricks n Balls. The Company's advertising customers include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks. Through the Company's advertising products, advertisers can promote their products and services to a wide range of mobile users. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Investor Relations Contact
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Helen Jing Zhu
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779 ext. 1600
Email: [email protected]

ICR, Inc.
Xinran Rao
Tel: +1 (646) 417-5395
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheetah-mobile-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-24-2020-301168457.html

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile Inc


Comments

