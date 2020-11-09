Codexis to Participate at Three Virtual Investment Conferences in November

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will participate at three upcoming virtual investment conferences:



Stifel Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 with presentation at 3:20 p.m. Eastern time (12:20 p.m. Pacific time)



11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020



on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with presentation at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations at the Stifel Healthcare Conference and Stephens Annual Investment Conference will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

