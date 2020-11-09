  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cellcom Israel Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Release for November 23, 2020

November 09, 2020 | About: NYSE:CEL +0% XTAE:CEL +1.38%

Conference Call Scheduled for November 23, 2020 at 09:00am ET

PR Newswire

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 9, 2020

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company"), announced today that it will be releasing its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The Company will be hosting a conference call at 09:00am Eastern Time (6:00am Pacific Time, 2:00pm UK time, 4:00pm Israel time). On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-888-642-5032
Israel Dial-in Number: 03- 918-0609
International Dial-in Number: +972-3-918-0609

at:

9:00 am Eastern Time; 6:00 am Pacific Time;
2:00 pm UK Time; 4:00 pm Israel Time

The conference will be broadcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://investors.cellcom.co.il. After the call, a replay of the call will be available under the same investor relations section.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Shai Amsalem

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Tel: +972-52-998-4774

Investor Relations Contact

Elad Levy

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

Tel: +972-52-998-4774


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-schedules-third-quarter-2020-results-release-for-november-23-2020-301168576.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


