Salesforce Com Inc Buys Snowflake Inc

Investment company Salesforce Com Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salesforce Com Inc. As of 2020Q3, Salesforce Com Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $531 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SNOW,
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 2,083,333 shares, 98.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 376,333 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio.
Salesforce Com Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $257.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 98.43%. The holding were 2,083,333 shares as of .
