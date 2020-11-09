  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Salesforce Com Inc Buys Snowflake Inc

November 09, 2020 | About: SNOW -2.89%

Investment company Salesforce Com Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salesforce Com Inc. As of 2020Q3, Salesforce Com Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $531 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: SNOW,

For the details of SALESFORCE COM INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salesforce+com+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALESFORCE COM INC
  1. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 2,083,333 shares, 98.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 376,333 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Salesforce Com Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $257.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 98.43%. The holding were 2,083,333 shares as of .



