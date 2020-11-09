  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2929) 

Jeff Auxier Comments on Corning

Guru stock highlight

November 09, 2020 | About: GLW +4.91%

Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW)

Though Corning's business continues to be down compared to last year, the company has seen sequential growth in sales, earnings and free cash flow. Corning recently introduced their new Gorilla Glass Victus, which can survive higher drops and is twice as scratch-resistant as their previous version. Gorilla Glass is the most common glass used in smartphones. With the growth of 5G connectivity and wireless charging, the use of glass on smartphones is expected to become more widespread as glass casings do not interfere with 5G or wireless charging signals like metal casings do. As 5G connectivity becomes the standard, demand for Corning's optical fiber could see a boost. For 5G technology to work and be consistent, a tighter mesh of radio antennas is needed compared to 3G or 4G connectivity which requires more fiber to be deployed. Higher demand for optical fiber could provide a boost to Corning's biggest revenue generating segment. Management expects that the sequential improvement they have seen amid the pandemic will keep them on track to be cash flow positive for the full year.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fall 2020 market commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)