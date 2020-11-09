  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2929) 

Jeff Auxier Comments on FedEx

Guru stock highlight

November 09, 2020 | About: FDX -4.87%

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx has been able to take advantage of increased e-commerce activity in 2020 as people have spent more time shopping at home. During the quarter, FedEx reported pricing improvement in both its freight and ground shipping units. FedEx air freight has also been able to capitalize on less competition as commercial airlines have drastically cut flights. On the company's most recent earnings call, management stated that the company is preparing for a peak like no other this holiday season as the pandemic continues to push more people to shop online. Before the pandemic, FedEx predicted the US would hit 100 million packages a day by 2026 and now they predict it will reach that number by 2023. FedEx could also benefit from a potential COVID-19 vaccine as the company manages 90 cold storage facilities and has experience in shipping temperature-sensitive products.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fall 2020 market commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)