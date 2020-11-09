CORRECTING and REPLACING J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

The RBC Virtual TIMT Conference webcast URL should read: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2826726%2F02D6B5FADC0CF82DA8ED77761C7280B5[/url]The updated release reads:





J2 GLOBAL TO PARTICIPATE IN TWO INVESTOR CONFERENCES IN NOVEMBER







J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in November.







Details of the conferences are as follows:







RBC Virtual TIMT Conference







Location: Virtual







Date and time: November 18, 2020, 2:40pm (ET)







Webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2826726%2F02D6B5FADC0CF82DA8ED77761C7280B5[/url]







Furey Gems Conference







Location: Virtual







Date and time: November 19, 2020







Webcast: No formal presentation







About J2 Global







J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit [url="]www.j2global.com[/url].





