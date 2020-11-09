  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

CORRECTING and REPLACING J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November

November 09, 2020 | About: NAS:JCOM +4.14%


The RBC Virtual TIMT Conference webcast URL should read: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2826726%2F02D6B5FADC0CF82DA8ED77761C7280B5[/url]



The updated release reads:



J2 GLOBAL TO PARTICIPATE IN TWO INVESTOR CONFERENCES IN NOVEMBER



J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in November.



Details of the conferences are as follows:



RBC Virtual TIMT Conference



Location: Virtual



Date and time: November 18, 2020, 2:40pm (ET)



Webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2826726%2F02D6B5FADC0CF82DA8ED77761C7280B5[/url]



Furey Gems Conference



Location: Virtual



Date and time: November 19, 2020



Webcast: No formal presentation



About J2 Global



J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit [url="]www.j2global.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005389/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)