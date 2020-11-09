  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wsfs Capital Management, Llc Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST

November 09, 2020 | About: VOE +4.6% RSP +4.29% QQQ -2.04% IEFA +2.86% XLE +14.28% PG -3.66% UNH +0.73% PFF +1.58% D +0.38% NFLX -8.59% PEP +0.05% MUX -4.72% EFG +1.21%

Investment company Wsfs Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells ISHARES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Chubb, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wsfs Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Wsfs Capital Management, Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wsfs+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 176,133 shares, 34.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOT) - 70,935 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  3. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 89,217 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,781 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,522 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $350.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,390 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,891 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of .

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $470.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 401 shares as of .

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,466 shares as of .

New Purchase: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in McEwen Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.98 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.21. The stock is now traded at around $1.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,900 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 354.38%. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $112.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,419 shares as of .

Added: INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,174 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 61.64%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,819 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,632 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 79.49%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,843 shares as of .

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $137.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (EFG)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.75%. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $94.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Wsfs Capital Management, Llc still held 4,640 shares as of .

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 53.15%. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Wsfs Capital Management, Llc still held 6,170 shares as of .

Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.58%. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wsfs Capital Management, Llc still held 3,322 shares as of .

Reduced: Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Wsfs Capital Management, Llc still held 16,427 shares as of .

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Wsfs Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.97%. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Wsfs Capital Management, Llc still held 3,552 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)