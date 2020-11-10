Insiders Roundup: Amazon.com, Xerox

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$2,000,000+," the duration to "November 2020" and All Insider Sales to "$2,000,000+."

According to these filters, the following were this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Xerox Holdings

Carl C Icahn, 10% owner, bought one million shares of Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) for an average price of $18.35 per share on Nov. 5.

The manufacturing and software company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and an enterprise value of $5.81 billion. It has insider ownership of 52.48% and institutional ownership of 8.57%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price has declined 48% and as of Monday, shares were trading 51.76% below the 52-week high and 33.90% above the 52-week low.

SQZ Biotechnologies

Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd., American international Group I, Polaris Entrepreneurs' Fund VI and Invus Public Equities, L.P, together with director and 10% owner Amy W Schulman, bought two million shares of SQZ Biotechnologies Co. (SQZ) for an average price of $16 per share on Nov. 3.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $429 million, an enterprise value of $333 million and insider ownership of 1.97%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 35%.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc

Rock Springs Capital Master Fu, 10% owner, and director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 500,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) on Nov. 3 for an average price of $24 per share.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, an enterprise value of $2.63 billion and insider ownership of 0.72.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 12%.

Amazon.com

Chairman, CEO, President and 10% Owner Jeffrey P. Bezos sold one million shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) for an average price of $3,000 per share on Nov. 2 and 3.

The online store giant has a market cap of $1.57 trillion. It has an institutional ownership of 48.43% and insider ownership of 11.57%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 76%. As of Monday, shares were trading 11.5% below the 52-week high and 93.34% above the 52-week low.

Leslies

Steven M. Weddel, together with 10% owners Bubbles Holdings LP, Bubbles Investors Aggregator, LP, GIC Private Ltd. and director Steven L. Ortega, sold a combined 31,5 million shares of Leslies Inc. (LESL) on Nov. 2 for an average price of $17 per share.

The retailer has a market cap of $4.06 billion and an enterprise value of $5.10 billion.

At Home Group

10% owners AEA Management and AEA Investors LP sold a combined 21 million shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME) for an average price of $16.93 per share on Nov. 5.

The operator of home décor superstores has a market cap of $868 million and an enterprise value of $2.62 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 43.67% and insider ownership of 0.75%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock price has climbed 55%, and as of Monday, shares were trading 43.48% below the 52-week high and 1,026% above the 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

