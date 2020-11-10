  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1514) 

US Indexes End Mostly Higher Monday

Dow Jones gains 2.95%

November 10, 2020 | About: PFE +1.29% MCD -0.3% TLRY -10.1% CCL -7.33% EXPE -3.68% BKNG -3.57%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,157.97 on Monday with a gain of 834.57 points or 2.95%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,550.50 for a gain of 41.06 points or 1.17%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,713.78 for a loss of 181.45 points or -1.53%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 25.75 for a gain of 0.89 points or 3.58%.

Monday's Market Movers

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended higher Monday after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced its vaccine trials in partnership with BioNTech (BNTX) were more successful than expected, showing a 90% efficacy rate.

On the earnings calendar:

  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): Revenue of $5.42 billion decreased -1.5% year over year and beat estimates by $50 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.35 beat estimates by $0.44 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.22 beat estimates by $0.32.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY): Revenue of $51.4 million increased 0.6% year over year and missed estimates by $3.51 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beat estimates by $0.19.

In other news:

  • Daily U.S. Coronavirus cases have exceeded 100,000 over the last five days
  • 67% of S&P 500 earnings reports have beat estimates
  • The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.100%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.110%, 119-day bills at a rate of 0.100%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.095% and three-year notes at a rate of 0.250%
  • The European Union will begin tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. goods starting Tuesday

Across the board:

  • The S&P 500 energy sector gained 14.28%
  • Tech stocks led losses
  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL) up 39.29%
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) up 24.57%
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) up 18.75%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,705.04 for a gain of 60.88 points or 3.70%. The S&P 600 closed at 970.41 for a gain of 45.19 points or 4.88%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,859.63 for a gain of 166.37 points or 1.42%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,912.67 for a gain of 589.75 points or 8.05%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,083.26 for a gain of 56.31 points or 2.78%; the S&P 100 at 1,628.51 for a gain of 7.62 points or 0.47%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,830.38 for a loss of 260.96 points or -2.16%; the Russell 3000 at 2,090.36 for a gain of 23.08 points or 1.12%; the Russell 1000 at 1,981.37 for a gain of 18.77 points or 0.96%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,518.30 for a gain of 425.70 points or 1.18%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 650.28 for a gain of 40.20 points or 6.59%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)