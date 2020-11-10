US Indexes End Mostly Higher Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,157.97 on Monday with a gain of 834.57 points or 2.95%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,550.50 for a gain of 41.06 points or 1.17%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,713.78 for a loss of 181.45 points or -1.53%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 25.75 for a gain of 0.89 points or 3.58%.

Monday's Market Movers

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended higher Monday after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced its vaccine trials in partnership with BioNTech (BNTX) were more successful than expected, showing a 90% efficacy rate.

On the earnings calendar:

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): Revenue of $5.42 billion decreased -1.5% year over year and beat estimates by $50 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.35 beat estimates by $0.44 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.22 beat estimates by $0.32.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY): Revenue of $51.4 million increased 0.6% year over year and missed estimates by $3.51 million. Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beat estimates by $0.19.

In other news:

Daily U.S. Coronavirus cases have exceeded 100,000 over the last five days

67% of S&P 500 earnings reports have beat estimates

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.100%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.110%, 119-day bills at a rate of 0.100%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.095% and three-year notes at a rate of 0.250%

The European Union will begin tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. goods starting Tuesday

Across the board:

The S&P 500 energy sector gained 14.28%

Tech stocks led losses

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) up 39.29%

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) up 24.57%

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) up 18.75%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,705.04 for a gain of 60.88 points or 3.70%. The S&P 600 closed at 970.41 for a gain of 45.19 points or 4.88%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,859.63 for a gain of 166.37 points or 1.42%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,912.67 for a gain of 589.75 points or 8.05%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,083.26 for a gain of 56.31 points or 2.78%; the S&P 100 at 1,628.51 for a gain of 7.62 points or 0.47%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,830.38 for a loss of 260.96 points or -2.16%; the Russell 3000 at 2,090.36 for a gain of 23.08 points or 1.12%; the Russell 1000 at 1,981.37 for a gain of 18.77 points or 0.96%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,518.30 for a gain of 425.70 points or 1.18%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 650.28 for a gain of 40.20 points or 6.59%.

