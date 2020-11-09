  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
O'Dell Group, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2

November 09, 2020 | About: DGRO +3.65% SPLG +1.29% FXD -1.32% FSKR +1.64% ELR +0% FXH -1.88% FXN +13.03%

Investment company O'Dell Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, ISHARES TRUST, FS KKR Capital Corp II, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Dell Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, O'Dell Group, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Dell Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27dell+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Dell Group, LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 812,547 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 242,373 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 57,661 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  4. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 439,685 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 131,992 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.33%. The holding were 812,547 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXD)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 177,968 shares as of .

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,524 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 306,469 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXH)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $89.29 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $93.67.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXN)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $5.45 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Dell Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. O'Dell Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Dell Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Dell Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Dell Group, LLC keeps buying

