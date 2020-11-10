RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"We are pleased with our revenue growth and bottom line improvement in the third quarter and year-to-date. Our financial results were driven by a strong customer base and controlled expenses, while we continued to invest in research and development," commented Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO. "During the quarter, we enhanced our technological capabilities in 5G and strengthened our position as the leading 5G assurance provider."

"We won a 5G assurance contract with Rakuten Mobile, which is one of the industry's first standalone 5G assurance contracts. This is an additional multi-year agreement with Rakuten Mobile to assure their 5G network with our 5G assurance and analytics solution, RADCOM ACE, launched in August. Rakuten Mobile has selected our solution for its non-standalone 5G service launched in September, and its standalone 5G service launch, expected to occur in 2021. This selection represents a key milestone along our 5G journey and is an important acknowledgment of the value that our solutions provide operators in assuring the customer experience in dynamic, cloud-native networks."

"We consider this 5G contract as a good sign that the 5G market is evolving, supporting our view that some operators are moving beyond the initial step of selecting their network providers to choose assurance vendors. We believe this gradual market shift will spur additional opportunities for us, which we are well-positioned to capitalize on with our innovative solution, RADCOM ACE. We believe that our strong cash position and multi-year contracts will enable us to navigate through the market uncertainty caused by COVID-19 while continuing to ensure the health and safety of our employees, vendors, and customers. Based on our solid visibility and focused execution, we expect 2020 to be a growth year and reiterate our full-year 2020 revenue guidance of $35 million to $38 million."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the third quarter were $9.8 million , compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss for the third quarter decreased to $0 . 4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million , or $0.12 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

. million, or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the period was $0.2 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.0 million , or a loss of $0.07 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of , or a loss of per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2020 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $65 million and no debt.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe,"" may," "might," "predict,"" potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its continued investment in technology and R&D, the expected transition to and roll out and evolution of 5G networks and other market trends, the Company's market position, cash position, potential growth, the potential in the RADCOM ACE product generally and with Rakuten in particular, the Company's expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19, and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.



RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Revenues $ 9,829

$ 9,389

$ 27,316

$ 23,981 Cost of revenues 2,390

3,283

7,642

7,274 Gross profit 7,439

6,106

19,674

16,707 Research and development, gross 4,884

4,699

14,384

13,921 Less - royalty-bearing participation 478

597

1,050

1,413 Research and development, net 4,406

4,102

13,334

12,508 Sales and marketing 2,474

2,758

7,208

7,821 General and administrative 1,008

1,064

2,937

2,711 Total operating expenses 7,888

7,924

23,479

23,040 Operating loss (449)

(1,818)

(3,805)

(6,333) Financial income, net 120

217

440

698 Loss before taxes on income (329)

(1,601)

(3,365)

(5,635) Taxes on income (113)

(59)

(166)

(105)















Net loss $ (442)

$ (1,660)

$ (3,531)

$ (5,740)















Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.03)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.42) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic

and diluted net loss per ordinary share 13,946,524

13,797,115

13,917,565

13,769,987

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit $ 7,439

$ 6,106

$ 19,674

$ 16,707 Stock-based compensation 29

61

71

156 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 7,468

$ 6,167

$ 19,745

$ 16,863















GAAP research and development, net $ 4,406

$ 4,102

$ 13,334

$ 12,508 Stock-based compensation 284

211

702

568 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,122

$ 3,891

$ 12,632

$ 11,940















GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,474

$ 2,758

$ 7,208

$ 7,821 Stock-based compensation 165

148

352

478 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,309

$ 2,610

$ 6,856

$ 7,343















GAAP general and administrative $ 1,008

$ 1,064

$ 2,937

$ 2,711 Stock-based compensation 210

252

497

435 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 798

$ 812

$ 2,440

$ 2,276















GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,888

$ 7,924

$ 23,479

$ 23,040 Stock-based compensation 659

611

1,551

1,481 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,229

$ 7,313

$ 21,928

$ 21,559















GAAP operating loss $ (449)

$ (1,818)

$ (3.805)

$ (6,333) Stock-based compensation 688

672

1,622

1,637 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 239

$ (1,146)

$ (2.183)

$ (4,696)















GAAP loss before taxes on income $ (329)

$ (1,601)

$ (3.365)

$ (5,635) Stock-based compensation 688

672

1,622

1,637 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ 359

$ (929)

$ (1.743)

$ (3,998)















GAAP net loss $ (442)

$ (1,660)

$ (3.531)

$ (5,740) Stock-based compensation 688

672

1,622

1,637 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 246

$ (988)

$ (1.909)

$ (4,103)















GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.03)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.42) Stock-based compensation 0.05

0.05

0.12

0.12 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.02

$ (0.07)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.30)















Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 14,221,676

13,797,115

13,917,565

13,769,987

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

As of

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,060

$ 6,201 Short-term bank deposits 56,793

63,080 Trade receivables, net 13,954

11,039 Inventories 359

1,356 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,145

1,536 Total Current Assets 80,311

83,212







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,454

3,365 Other long-term receivables 1,445

2,314 Property and equipment, net 1,405

1,669 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,855

5,842 Total Non-Current Assets 11,159

13,190







Total Assets $ 91,470

$ 96,402







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 1,651

$ 2,452 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 697

828 Employee and payroll accruals 4,119

4,132 Operating lease liabilities 1,172

1,263 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 3,309

4,050 Total Current Liabilities 10,948

12,725







Non-Current Liabilities





Deferred revenues 63

100 Accrued severance pay 4,116

3,904 Operating lease liabilities 4,030

4,967 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 366

836 Total Non-Current Liabilities 8,575

9,807







Total Liabilities $ 19,523

$ 22,532







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 656

$ 648 Additional paid-in capital 139,584

137,969 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,650)

(2,634) Accumulated deficit (65,643)

(62,113)







Total Shareholders' Equity 71,947

73,870 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 91,470

$ 96,402

